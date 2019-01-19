The owners of a Hermiston car wash have started a second one on the opposite side of town. Five Star Car Wash is now open, and is located at the corner of Southwest 11th Street and West Highland Avenue, near a cluster of new businesses.
Todd Perkins, who owns the business with Hermiston native Russ Greene, said they had been looking to expand for a few months. They run the Five Star Auto Wash, near Hermiston’s Wal-Mart on the northeast side of town.
“This side of town doesn’t have much,” he said.
The car wash officially opened on Wednesday, and Perkins said as of now, they are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will expand as the days get longer.
Perkins said the car wash has some new amenities that aren’t available at their other location. Customers using the self-wash station now have access to dryers and “triple-shine” conditioner, which gives the car a colorful shine.
The tunnel car wash also has some new LED lights that create a show as cars get washed.
“It looks like a curtain of lava,” Perkins said.
Perkins said he and Greene previously owned Five Star Auto Sales, which they recently sold to Toyota.
“We always needed to wash our cars, and we would always see the land (by Wal-Mart),” he said. “The location was so good, we decided to start washing them.”
The business is located at 1180 West Highland Ave.
