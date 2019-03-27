WALLA WALLA — Three Pendleton woman were injured Wednesday in Walla Walla when a suspect fleeing police crashed into their car.
The Washington State Patrol reported Kimberly Lane, 49, Whitney Lane, 21, and Kathryn Kinder, 75, were traveling south on State Route 125 in a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Kimberly Lane was driving and at 3:40 p.m. stopped the car for the light at the intersection with Southeast Meadowbrook Street, College Place. Patricia Moreno Corona, 36, of College Place, stopped for the light as well in a red 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Jillian R. Hamilton, 29, of Walla Walla, also was heading south on 125 toward the red light in a green 1998 Acura CL. But she was fleeing Walla Walla police officers, according to the state patrol, and slammed into the two stopped cars. The three Pendleton residents were injured. Ambulance took the trio to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
Corona was injured but did not require an ambulance.
Walla Walla police arrested Hamilton and booked her into the Walla Walla County Jail for hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, attempt to elude and failure to comply with police.
(0) comments
