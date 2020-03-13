SALEM — The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation is warning Umatilla County residents to avoid a scam offering to help them rebuild their flood-damaged homes.
In the scam, the International Cooperation of Needy Families Supports (IFCNFS) offers to provide cash to rebuild a home damaged by the February flooding. The IFCNFS is a phony organization and the fraudster is looking for victims to send personal information and cash, according to the ODF. Anyone receiving a call should avoid this scam.
The state says it received a report that an individual operating by the name of "Patricia Barlow" offered to help a Umatilla County flood victim rebuild their home. The potential victim just needed to fill out an online application and send $3,000. The person did not send any money and reported it to ODF.
To avoid financial scams, the state is encouraging people to not hand out personal information by phone, email or text message; use caution opening emails, clicking on links or downloading files; be cautions about claims that require personal information for free money; and report suspicious scams to local authorities.
