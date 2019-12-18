PENDLETON — Tania Wildbill is flying into her 50s.
Literally.
The 49-year-old Pendleton resident, and owner of local Wellness Wave Yoga Studio, took up aviation a little more than a year ago after seeing a panoramic view of the Deschutes River from the front passenger seat of a plane.
“It changed every cell in my body,” she said. “There’s a whole shift that happens when you look out the front of the window.”
Now, she’s hoping to get more people interested in flying planes themselves.
This month, Wellness Wave teamed up with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Workforce Development to spread the word on careers in aviation during a series of presentations around the county.
“We’re facing a big shortage worldwide of people in aviation careers,” Wildbill said.
The presentations called upon the testimony of meteorologists, flight instructors and student pilots to describe the state of the aviation industry, including Matthew Toelke, director of aviation at Walla Walla University.
“The world looks a lot different from the air than on the ground,” Toelke told a room of Pendleton high schoolers last week. “It’s an expensive career path, but I wouldn’t let that hinder you.”
At Walla Walla University, for instance, an hour of training on an aircraft costs $135 to $300. Tests required to earn different flight certificates can cost upward of $500. Those costs are in addition to regular student tuition.
Toelke said he was able to pay off his student debt within two years of landing a job.
“If you have the skills, you get hired,” he added. “One-hundred percent of our graduates get a job in the industry.”
In 2018, a forecast conducted by Boeing said by the year 2038, 804,000 new civil aviation pilots will be needed worldwide to maintain current fleet levels. North America takes second place to the Asia-Pacific region in its projected need of 212,000 new pilots within the next 20 years.
Several hundred thousand pilots and technicians are predicted to retire from the industry within the next decade, according to the forecast.
Locally, Toelke said a lot of available jobs won’t just be in the airline and freight industries.
Companies that utilize air ambulances, such as the Life Flight Network, will need more pilots, along with privately owned planes and low-flying crop dusting planes utilized by farmers.
“That job is a little on the dangerous side,” Toelke noted. “It’s enough to keep your heart pounding.”
Boeing also estimates that worldwide, 769,000 new maintenance technicians and 914,000 cabin crew members will be needed within the next 20 years as well.
“It’s amazing how much work goes into keeping these planes in the air,” Toelke said.
Last Wednesday, Pendleton High School senior Jacob Lee shared his perspective on learning to fly as well. He said that meteorology plays a big part in flying.
“Getting down weather for the knowledge test,” he said. “That was the hardest thing for me.”
Lee said he was inspired to take up flying because of the legacy it holds for his family. His grandfather was a World War II pilot.
He added that he enjoyed a chance to network with people in the aviation industry during the presentations.
“You have to have personal contacts,” he said.
Wildbill noted the future of flying presented an opportunity for women to get involved.
Less than 10% of the U.S. aviation workforce is comprised of women, according to a study released earlier this year from the University of Nebraska.
“I’ll see where the journey takes me,” she said. “I’m taking it one rating qualification at a time.”
