Teachers at Weston Middle School dared their unique cohort of students to collect 300 items of food for the small town’s food bank.
The dare cost them each a pie in the face Wednesday when the students came back with 1,537 items.
The cans and packages were given to Bill Dobos, the Weston Food Pantry manager and pastor at Weston Community Church, at a surprise ceremony at Weston Middle School.
The drive was the brainchild of the middle school’s fourth and fifth grade teachers. Although the fourth and fifth grade classes are in a traditional elementary school format, its approximately 100 students are housed at the Athena-Weston School District’s middle school facility.
Searching for a unique identity, the grades’ four teachers created The Hub, a term they use to refer to the four classes that includes its own motto and logo.
As a part of the initiative, the teachers looked for a service project the kids could all take part in, developing a food drive that would benefit the Weston Food Pantry.
A few days before the drive was supposed to begin, Olson explained to her class that it would run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19 and the goal was the 300 food items.
Olson said the drive began modestly — a single can of diced tomatoes — before the flood gates opened.
By the second day, The Hub had collected more than 300 items.
“There was never a cooling off period,” Olson said. “We had a bombardment of food everyday.”
The teachers revised their goal to 1,500 food items and introduced a new incentive.
In addition to the popsicles and gingerbread houses that were already promised, the students would be able to smash a pie in all of their teachers’ faces instead of the single teacher that was set to act as a sacrificial lamb.
As students worked toward meeting that goal, Olson said attendance improved during the food drive.
Although the district has held food drives in the past, Olson thought kids were especially motivated by the idea of assisting Dobos, a well-known community figure.
For his part, Dobos didn’t have a clue the school was even doing a food drive.
Although the teachers were in contact with Dobos’ wife, the school wanted the presentation to be a complete surprise.
Dobos suspected it was something pantry related when he was invited to the school, and his suspicions were further aroused when he saw that there was a “please knock” sign posted on the cafeteria door.
But after he hugged and fist bumped his way through the crowd of students that assembled for the presentation, he said he was still surprised and “blown away” by the kids’ generosity.
Once the presentation was complete, the students started gathering for the raffle drawing that would determine which kid would have the privilege of throwing a pie on their teacher’s face.
Each teacher donned hairnets, goggles, and plastic ponchos as they awaited the concoction of whipped cream and dessert topping that was about to envelop their faces.
After each teacher was thoroughly pied, the kids repeatedly chanted “Eat it!” and cheered if their instructor obliged.
But beyond a few laughs and a fun afternoon, the kids will help the area’s neediest families meet their needs.
Dobos said there’s both the need and room at the pantry for all 1,537 donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.