No one should have to make the choice between eating and attending college.
That’s the idea behind The Den, a new food pantry at the Pendleton campus of Blue Mountain Community College.
Last year, the college conducted research to pinpoint the level of food insecurity among its students at all branches. The study identified that more than 45 percent of students surveyed skimped on or skipped meals in the past year because they couldn’t afford food. Twenty percent of the students surveyed faced this situation on a monthly basis.
A larger Temple University study found that 36 percent of 43,000 students surveyed at 66 colleges and universities don’t get enough to eat. One in 10 community college students had gone without eating for at least one day in the previous month. Researchers pointed to ballooning college costs, insufficient student aid and increasing enrollment among low-income students.
It all adds up to growling stomachs in the classroom.
BMCC’s solution is The Den, tucked away in the basement of Morrow Hall. Seed money came from a $2,000 donation from the BMCC Foundation, $1,000 from Altrusa of Pendleton, $700 from the Vista Program and $450 from BMCC’s Innovation Fund.
On Friday, Keystone RV delivered about 4,500 pounds of non-perishable food to the college to fill shelves. A cadre of students transported the food into Morrow Hall and deposited it there. Later, the food will go onto metal shelves and be available to students.
Overseeing the delivery were Keystone Human Resources Manager Courtney Wallis and BMCC Success Coach Joey GrosJacques. GrosJacques, a former Keystone employee, remembering that Keystone had an annual food drive competition between production plants, had contacted Wallis to tell her about the new pantry.
Keystone typically donates its food drive collections to multiple organizations, but this time the company opted to give it all to BMCC’s fledgling food pantry.
“They felt this was an amazing thing the college was doing, and that it could help our students when times are tough,” GrosJacques said.
Part of the muscle ferrying food from the truck to the pantry was Roman Olivera, director of TRiO and student support services. With a smile on his face, Olivera pushed a cart filled with soup and canned corn along the hallway leading to the pantry.
Student hunger is not a surprise to Olivera. He has made a practice of keeping food items in his office for hungry students.
“Students stop by, sometimes with other students in tow,” he said. “I knew there was a need.”
Olivera said college leadership pays attention to what’s happening nationally.
“We know if it is happening somewhere else, it’s happening in our own backyard,” he said.
Freshman Wyatt Schlaht smoothly maneuvered a load of food down the hall. He didn’t hesitate when asked if the pantry is needed.
“I think it’s an awesome idea,” he said. “I hear about it constantly throughout the day.”
Seth Jokinen, a student mentor for TRiO and an assistant in the health and wellness program, agreed. He said a tiny unofficial pantry that found a home in the Garret Smith Memorial Library got plenty of use.
“I definitely think it’s needed,” Jokinen said.
Keystone’s gift of canned food attracted the gratitude of BMCC Interim President Connie Green.
“BMCC is so appreciative of the employees at Keystone for their generous donation to our food pantry,” she said “It’s so heartwarming to see a partner in our community step up to help our students.”
In addition to the main pantry in Morrow Hall in Pendleton, there will be smaller food pantries at BMCC’s locations in Milton-Freewater, Hermiston and Boardman.
