HERMISTON — Food truck vendors interested in participating Hermiston's new food truck pod this year are invited to an informational meeting Monday.
The meeting will start at 6 pm. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Vendors will be able to meet with Monica Todd, who will manage the pod.
The project will feature four to eight food trucks, seating and restrooms in the public parking lot at the corner of Orchard Avenue and Southwest Third Street across from the Hermiston Post Office. The pod is expected to be open April through October.
