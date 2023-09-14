Darla Phillips stands in her father's vintage shop where he crafted more than 200 championship saddles before he died in 2021 of COVID-19. The family plans to turn the shop into a museum and the upper story that once housed rodeo cowboys during Round-Up into lodging.
Darla Phillips stands in her father's vintage shop where he crafted more than 200 championship saddles before he died in 2021 of COVID-19. The family plans to turn the shop into a museum and the upper story that once housed rodeo cowboys during Round-Up into lodging.
PENDLETON — It seems family and friendships are cut from a thick hide of leather. This is no suede glove kind, but the really heavy-duty and lasting stuff from which horse saddles are put together.
One Pendleton resident who knows a lot about the significance of family and friends, and a lot about horse saddles as well, is Darla Phillips, daughter of the late saddlemaker Randy Severe. Darla also is granddaughter of Bill Severe, who with his brother Duff, started Severe Brother Saddlery in 1955.
Those forefathers of the Severe family have died, as has the family business, but their notoriety for ultra-high quality products lingers. At the very least they are well-liked and durable, and many still are in use. There's a relevant quote from the family's website: "According to National Geographic Magazine, the Severes' bronc-riding saddles are used by 90% of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bronc-riding contestants, and are considered the 'Mercedes-Benz' of the business."
High praise, that.
Now the family is working to preserve Randy Severe's shop as a museum dedicated to the tradition of saddlemaking while turning the upstairs bunkhouse, where cowboys could catch a bunk for a night, into an Airbnb.
Notion started with Randy Severe
"It was mainly open for the cowboys during Round-Up, every year, yes, every year," Phillips said. "They always love to come back. They love the feeling when they get up here (on the hill.) They love the history that's on the walls. And they want to take in those memories."
Photos of rodeo stars who have stayed with the Severe family, bought their saddles, or both populate the downstairs and upstairs of the 1940s building.
"A lot of memories were made up here," Phillips said. "If walls could talk … they would share countless stories and I wish we could know them all."
The downstairs saddle shop looks as if the artists had set down their tools for lunch, and were expected to be right back. Cow hides are laid flat ready to be cut, and the hand and motorized tools stand ready for work. It's a compelling time machine that captures a snapshot of potential production work that ended with the death of Randy Severe in November 2021.
There were, and still are, frequent guests of rodeo on the second floor. The shop will be preserved as it is, and become a limited-access museum for guests who stay at the upstairs Airbnb under refurbishment. Phillips credited her father with coming up with what to with the family's building.
"Family's always been really important to us," she said, "so we wanted to see the tradition somehow carry on. And this is actually a thought in the making by my dad. We had talked with him previously. And this was always kind of an idea that came up."
Many cowboys now have their own camp trailers, some fly, not many stay as long as they once did, she said.
"But we still wanted to host the cowboys and keep that tradition alive," she said. "We thought it would be great to have an Airbnb and keep that going to invite people."
Severe saddlemaking comes to an end
The saddlemaking trade was not passed on to family members beyond Randy Severe.
"I used to do a little bit of tooling," Darla said. "Dad would encourage us to play with the leather and things like that, but as far as the saddlemaking, no, unfortunately we did not (learn the craft.)
Phillips said others trained with the family, however, learning the saddle trade.
Still, she said keeping Western culture, along with family and friends, is a top priority.
"It's very important," she said. "It's dear to our hearts, my family's hearts. That's what Pendleton's about. It's very Western culture. We're all about tradition and history coming together, tying together, and we want to continue to see that continue."
She also said the community's reaction preserving the saddle shop and adding lodging upstairs has been uplifting.
"They love the idea," she said.
Phillips also remembered her father as a loving personality.
"Dad's one of a kind," she said. "He's a very kind, generous person to anybody. He had no enemies. He'd take the shirt off his back for you. For instance, somebody got a flat tire on the road coming from the freeway, and Dad rescued them. They called him, and he put them up in the bunkhouse for the night so their family could get here to pick them up."
