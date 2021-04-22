PENDLETON — Officials with the Umatilla National Forest are warning visitors looking to adventure into the forest as spring begins to use caution or refrain from traveling on forest roads.
Though snow is beginning to recede in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, most roads remain impassible due to snow or mud cause by the melting snowpack, a press release from the Umatilla National Forest said.
“We typically see incidents this time of year where families head up for the day, get stuck, and end up spending the night or making a very long hike out to look for help,” said Shane Dittlinger, the recreation program manager for the Umatilla National Forest.
Much of the Blue Mountains also lacks cellphone service, so officials are advising that people looking to explore the outdoors bring along extra warm clothing, food and water in case they get stuck and have to spend the night in the forest.
Officials are also encouraging visitors to “minimize” their impact on the forest as the weather warms and snow melts and roads become more susceptible to rutting, the press release said.
“Forest roads are not constructed to be all-weather roads, so they can be easily damaged when wet, especially during the spring season,” said Shaun Oliver, Umatilla National Forest engineer. “Tire ruts that are just an inch deep can leave lasting impressions that only grow with rain and erosion.”
Officials said that although some early-season forest visitors seek “mudding” or “mud-bogging” opportunities, they note that “it is illegal to operate a vehicle on or off-road in a manner that damages or unreasonably disturbs land and vegetation.”
Officials are asking people who see evidence of damage to report it.
“We encourage forest users to responsibly enjoy their National Forest roads and trails,” said Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud. “This will not only avoid further damage of the resources, but also ensure that there are future riding opportunities across the Forest.”
Despite the early accessibility, some roads are seasonally closed for wildlife or resource concerns. Others are also closed in areas damaged by the 2020 February and May floods, the press release said.
Maps and updates on closures and flood repair activities can be found on the Forest Service website and at any Forest Service office. Closure signs will also be posted on the ground, the press release said.
