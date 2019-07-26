BAKER CITY — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has banned overnight camping on a 240-acre site near Sumpter due to damage caused by people staying in the area for longer than the 14 consecutive days allowed.
“Because of this type of use, the area has become very impacted from the campers,” according to a memorandum from Tom Montoya, Wallowa-Whitman supervisor.
The affected area is near Huckleberry Creek, along Forest Road 1090 just east of Highway 7, about 5 miles southeast of Sumpter.
In his memo, Montoya wrote: “The visitors to the area appear to have established a pattern of being disruptive to the local residents. There have been reports of forest visitors digging septic holes, leaving litter behind, and damaging wetlands with off-highway vehicle play activities.”
Montoya wrote that Wallowa-Whitman employees have documented some of this damage, including with photographs.
“To prevent this damage from continuing, the area needs time to be closed to let the area rehabilitate,” Montoya wrote.
Forest employees have received reports that people have stayed in the area for as long as 3 to 4 months, according to Montoya’s memo.
He also wrote that employees have “received multiple complaints and requests for the Forest Service to do something.”
Forest Service law enforcement officers will monitor the area during the camping ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.