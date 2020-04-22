PENDLETON — For years, Pendleton City Council Ward 1 was held by two stalwarts — John Brenne and Becky Marks.
Brenne held his seat for 40 years, while Marks held her position for three terms, fending off challengers each time.
But times are changing for Ward 1, which mostly covers the downtown area, South Hill and Riverside. Two different people have held Brenne’s seat after he died in 2018, and Kevin Martin became the sole contender for the other seat after Marks decided to retire at the end of the year.
A U.S. Forest Service retiree, Martin said he was approached by community members to run for the open Ward 1 seat. He decided to enter the race after he and his wife decided that Pendleton had been good to them and it was time to give back.
Martin grew up a farm boy in Iowa, and while his family has remained in the Midwest, he decided to head west and start a career with the Forest Service.
The service stationed him all over the state, including Paisley, Joseph and Bend, among others.
But when he became a forest supervisor for the Umatilla National Forest, he and his wife decided to set down roots.
They became local business owners, buying and leasing out the Raley Building at the corner of Southeast Court Avenue and First Street and operating the New Attitudes Salon and Spa. And when Martin got a promotion that would require him to move to Portland, he kept his house in Pendleton, splitting his time between Pendleton and an apartment in Portland.
Since retiring from the Forest Service in 2018, Martin has dedicated more time to several volunteer boards, including the Pendleton Planning Commission, the Pendleton Rotary Club board, and the Blue Mountain chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association.
Despite having the race to himself, Martin was hoping to introduce himself to Ward 1 voters by putting up signs and going door to door.
But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Martin said most of his campaigning is restricted to chance encounters with voters and word-of-mouth.
As a city councilor, Martin said he’d like to focus on improving the city’s infrastructure, a long-time goal of the council.
“Infrastructure is easy to forget about, easy to put off on the back burner, because it doesn’t change quickly over time,” he said. “But it’s incredibly important. The longer you wait, the higher the costs can often be.”
Martin also thought the city could play a role in reducing homelessness, noting that much of the homeless response is being led by volunteer “champions.”
“I worry a little bit about that,” he said. “There are strong leaders, strong champions. Champions get tired and champions move along. And some of the things that are built on volunteers fade away and you don’t have that anymore.”
Martin said the council could create policy that leads to more affordable housing, a power lever he doesn’t have right now as a planning commissioner.
Ballots will start going out April 29, while Election Day will take place May 19.
