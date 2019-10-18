WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest seeks public comment on a plan to remove swaths of insect-infested trees.
The purpose of the Elbow Insect and Disease Project is to reduce the risk and extent of the ongoing insect infestation approximately 9 miles west of Troy. The project proposes to remove trees in several ways, including burning, from as much as 2,600 acres within a 15,600-acre project boundary.
“There is a need to reduce stand densities to increase the vitality of the leave trees, in particular, large overstory early seral tree species,” according to the announcement from the Forest Service. “The reduced stand densities would decrease competition for moisture, light and nutrients.”
The Forest Service will accept written comments on this categorically excluded action until Nov. 18 to help refine the plan and identify ways to improve project design. The comment period is an opportunity for the public to be involved in the process and offer thoughts on alternative ways the Forest Service can accomplish the project’s purpose and need.
The Walla Walla Ranger District also will host two collaboration opportunities during the scoping period, including an open house Oct. 28, 3-5 p.m., at the Walla Walla Ranger District, 1415 W Rose St., Walla Walla, and a public field trip to the project area on Oct. 29. For those interested in attending the field trip, please contact the Walla Walla Ranger District at 509-522-6290 by Oct. 25.
For additional information about the Elbow Project, contact Joseph Sciarrino at 509-522- 6283 or visit the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57017.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
