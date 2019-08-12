PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve as campground hosts at Bull Prairie Lake Campground from now until October — duration is dependent on user use, but no later than Oct. 15.
A camp host greets campers, provides information on the surrounding area, and generally makes campers feel at home. Hosts will visit with campers and day-use visitors, clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies, occasionally clean up after campers, and carry out minor maintenance as needed. They keep an eye on things and set a good example for others in the campground.
Individuals or couples can apply to be hosts. Retirees often apply to the camp host program, finding it the ideal way to spend the summer in a beautiful setting. Hosts need to be friendly, flexible and responsible. Host applicants may be subject to a criminal background check.
Those who apply will need to supply their own trailer, camper, or motor home. Camp hosts will be provided a campsite, usually near the main entryway to the campground. Though the host program is a volunteer program, a food allowance and propane is offered, and personal vehicle mileage associated with hosting duties is reimbursed.
Bull Prairie Lake Campground is located 36 miles south of Heppner.
