PENDLETON — The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Feb. 17 in honor of Presidents’ Day.
“National forests offer visitors countless opportunities for outdoor recreation — adventure, solitude, or simply a chance to get outside and spend time with family and friends,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester. “Whatever your interest, we hope this fee-free day encourages you to visit and enjoy all that your public lands have to offer.”
The fee waiver includes many trailheads, picnic areas, boat launches, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.
The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and over 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs. No fees are charged at any time on 98% of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.
