Former Mayor Ed Glenn, right, swears in Chet Phillips as mayor in January 2009 at Boardman City Hall. Glenn served as a Boardman city councilor 2003-05 and as mayor 2005-08. He died April 24, 2022, at the age of 81.
Jackie McCauley/Contributed Photo, File
Frances and Ed Glenn receive the Pioneer Award from Don Russell during a Boardman Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Feb. 12, 2016.
BOARDMAN — Ed Glenn, former Boardman mayor and city councilor, died April 24, at 81.
The city of Boardman’s website memorialized Glenn as “a strong community supporter who called the city of Boardman home.” It stated that he was on the council 2003 to 2005. He was mayor 2005 to 2008.
“The city of Boardman is grateful for his service, and send our sympathies to his family,” the website added.
Early comments to his obituary, posted at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com, were positive. They included statements about Glenn’s professionalism and goodness. One person said she enjoyed time with him at League of Oregon Cities, others stated that they lit candles in remembrance.
“We had many ups and downs over the years, but Ed was certainly never afraid to ask the difficult questions and was steadfastly supportive of the city of Boardman,” stated another response, credited to Ray and Carol Michael of San Luis Obispo, California.
Glenn’s obituary calls him a “Boardman proponent,” born in 1941 in Enterprise, and described him as a “modern-day Renaissance man," who was a public defender, trial lawyer, commercial wine producer and more.
According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, Francis Glenn, as well as children, grandchildren and other loved ones.
