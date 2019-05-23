EUGENE — The former manager of the municipal airport in Burns will serve four years probation and have to complete 300 hours of community service for stealing equipment from the city.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon announced Jeffrey Robert Cotton, 45, ripped off Burns for thousands of dollars.
Cotton from 2014-16 exploited the Federal Personal Property Utilization Program, which allows state and local governments and eligible organizations to obtain for free the property the federal government no longer needs. Cotton acquired a heater/air conditioner, commercial lighting sets, vehicles and heavy equipment for his own use while claiming it was for the airport.
Cotton failed to fully inform or notify the city of Burns, its mayor, city manager or city council of the federal excess property obtained on its behalf, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and he instead “illegally converted much of the property to his personal use,” either by titling property in his own name or transferring the property to Emergency Equipment Solutions Inc., a nonprofit he owned and operated.
Cotton also lied and misrepresented how he had obtained the property. Additionally, Cotton signed phony bills of sale falsely representing EES purchased the property. Records also show the transfer of thousands of dollars from EES to Cotton personally.
Cotton on April 11 pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a local government receiving federal funds.
