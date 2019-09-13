BAKER CITY — A former Baker City council member who pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in November 2017 after he was cited that summer at the abandoned lime plant near Huntington has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Baker County and Sheriff Travis Ash, seeking $1.3 million in damages.
Adam David Nilsson, 48, filed the suit in August in U.S. District Court in Pendleton. He is demanding a jury trial.
Nilsson, who is representing himself, claims the county and Sheriff Ash violated his constitutional rights under the Second and Fourth amendments while serving a search warrant in August 2017 at the Baker City home where Nilsson and his wife, Upekala, live.
Nilsson also claims that Sheriff’s Deputy Gabe Maldonado violated his Second Amendment rights during the Aug. 1 incident at the lime plant when he searched Nilsson for a handgun, for which Nilsson had a concealed carry permit.
In a statement emailed to the Baker City Herald on Thursday, Nilsson and his wife wrote:
“We believe that our rights to privacy and peace of mind were violated by Sheriff Ash and Baker County. Having waited as long as legally possible for a better resolution, we perceive a civil complaint as the only appropriate course of action. We will therefore present the matter to a Federal jury and let the people decide.”
Ash said this morning that Nilsson is “making false and inaccurate accusations” in the lawsuit.
Ash said an attorney is representing himself and the county.
In the lawsuit, Nilsson writes that he “has experienced 2 years of emotional distress, inability to create, imagine, work, or simply be happy, due to stress and anxiety.”
He also contends that he is “regularly followed and intimidated by local police, and treated like a criminal by the community,” and that he has “required treatment for depression resulting from sustained negative bias against him.”
In the lawsuit Nilsson cites an editorial in the Herald that called for him to resign as a city councilor, and an effort to recall him from office that failed because the petitioner didn’t gather enough signatures to put the matter on the ballot.
Nilsson, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the city council in February 2014, declined to run for a full term.
“Mr. Nilsson’s life, his relationships with his community, his family, and with authority, sustained permanent damage,” the lawsuit reads. “He will never again believe in privacy, or experience the comfort of feeling truly secure.”
Nilsson, who served on the Baker City Public Arts Commission as well as the city council in 2017, said he and a friend, Ashley E. Schroder of Portland, had ridden on his motorcycle to the lime plant to view and photograph painting that had been done on the property, which is owned by Baker County and is posted with no trespassing signs.
In the lawsuit Nilsson writes that he was negotiating with the artist, who goes by Thrashbird, to procure public art for Baker City.
Maldonado cited Nilsson for trespassing with a firearm and criminal mischief, and Schroder was charged with trespassing.
In November 2017 Nilsson pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class C misdemeanor, for spray-painting graffiti at the lime plant. The charge of criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm was dismissed in a plea agreement with the district’s attorney’s office.
In January 2018 Nilsson filed tort claim notices, a precursor to a lawsuit, saying he intended to sue both Baker County and the Baker City Police Department and employees of both agencies.
Nilsson’s complaint, both in 2018 and reiterated in the lawsuit, stems both from the incident at the lime plant and the subsequent search by police of his home at 307 Hillcrest Drive that took place on Aug. 9, 2017.
In the lawsuit Nilsson contends that the search was in retaliation for his decision to complain to Sheriff Ash, on Aug. 2, 2017, about the way he was treated by Maldonado and then-Lt. Jef Van Arsdall.
