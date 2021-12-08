ECHO — The former head coach for the Echo High School boys basketball team has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Echo School District.
Aaron Noisey, through the Dolan Law Group, a Portland firm, filed the complaint Thursday, Dec. 2, in Umatilla County Circuit Court. Noisey seeks $203,391 — $2,391 in economic damages and noneconomic damages of at least $200,000.
Echo School District Superintendent Raymon Smith said he received a copy of the lawsuit but the district could not comment on pending litigation, and the district's insurer would handle representation.
The district employed Noisey from 2018-20 as an alternative education teacher, head high school boys basketball coach, assistant high school girls basketball coach and assistant high school football coach. According to the eight-page complaint, Smith in March 2020 asked Noisey if he was interested in taking over the head high school girls basketball coach position.
During the next few months, according to the court filing, “Smith made it clear that the job was (Noisey’s) to turn down,” and Noisey said he wanted to take over the position.
The complaint claims Noisey applied for the job in May 2020 and on June 9 had an in-person interview for the job with a committee that included Athletic Director Don Walker, high school football coach Thomas VanNice and school board member Jennifer Cox.
The complaint also claims the district interviewed Brandi Russell, district math teacher, physical education teacher and middle school girls basketball coach.
After the interview, Walker told Noisey he did not get the job because the district wanted a woman coaching the girls team.
The complaint claims Noisey asked the district several times to rectify the gender discrimination, including an in-person meeting with Smith and Walker that resulted in Walker agreeing to write an apology for discriminating against him.
That letter came in an email Sept. 24, 2020, according to the complaint, but was not an apology, although it acknowledged Noisey’s gender was a reason he did not get the job. Noisey on Oct. 12, 2020, gave the Echo School District a tort claim notice.
Following that, the district became a difficult place for Noisey to work, the complaint alleges, with once friendly co-workers now excluding him. Noisey left the district in early June.
