KENNEWICK, Washington — A former middle school paraeducator in Kennewick pleaded guilty Thursday to helping her husband carry out a secret relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Kimberlee Ann Farber, 29, entered the guilty plea to communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor, in Benton County Superior Court. She originally was charged with a felony but eventually agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge
Kimberlee Farber is the wife of Roy David Farber, a former Umatilla County corrections officer who earlier pleaded guilty to sending explicit text messages to a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Kimberlee Farber has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and must register as a sex offender. The maximum possible penalty was 364 days in jail.
According to court records, Kimberlee Farber helped her husband communicate with the 13-year-old victim, passing love notes and a secret cell phone that the two used to exchange explicit messages and photos.
Farber was fired from the Kennewick School District after the charges became public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.