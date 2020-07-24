ALBANY — A former Enterprise woman who stole thousands of of dollars from two local organizations now faces similar charges in Linn County.
Amber Wulff in 2010 took a deal and pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft and forgery for ripping off the Enterprise Education Foundation and Wallowa Valley Little League. Now Wulff, who lives in Scio, faces once count each of first-degree theft, identity theft and money laundering and eight counts of first-degree aggravated theft.
All the charge are felonies. According to court documents, the state has accused Wulff of stealing more than $300,000 from a one person.
The state indicted her on the charges on July 10. Court records also show she used a credit card to pay $10,000 — 10% of her $100,000 bail — on July 13 to get out of jail. Her next court appearance is Aug. 17.
The Wallowa County Circuit Court in 2010 handed Wulff a sentence of 130 days in jail, three years of probation and ordered her to pay $8,223 to the Wallowa Valley Little League Association and $8,798 to the foundation, plus thousands of dollars in fines.
