From left, construction workers Leon Sauers, Terry Johnsen and Joe Tenbusch work Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to covert the former U.S. Forest Service building at 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton, into an apartment complex.
PENDLETON — The former U.S. Forest Service building, 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton, is under conversion to a 33-unit apartment complex.
The Pendleton Planning Commission approved the project in December 2019 for Justin and Megan Pratt of the Tri-Cities, doing business as Hailey FSB. Justin Pratt told the commission then why he was pursuing the project at a building that hadn’t been in use since 2012.
“There’s a pent-up demand for apartments here,” he said at the time. “That’s one of the things we saw when we were considering doing this. You go to a website like apartments.com and there’s 10 different apartment complexes and they all say, ‘No vacancy.’”
Site foreman Leon Sauers on Tuesday, june 21, was unsure when the project will be completed.
“I’ve worked for the Pratts for six years,” Sauers said. “Usually it’s flipping houses. This is the biggest project yet.”
