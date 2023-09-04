IONE — Rob Crum, a former board chair for the Ione School District, faces possible repercussions for violating district policies on cyberbullying and conduct in emails he sent in the spring.
The Ione School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the matter. Crum said he is facing a censure vote and a letter asking for his resignation. He also said there is the potential for a recall.
Problematic emails
The circumstance stems from complaints Alison Ogden, a former sixth grade teacher at Ione Community Charter School, and school board members Ed and Becky Rietmann made about emails they received May 17 from Crum, then the chair of the school board.
The three filed complaints described the messages as unprofessional, disparaging and defaming, according to the findings of a report from C. Scott Whittington, a private investigator in La Grande the school district hired to look into the matter.
Ogden on Aug. 21 posted the email and Whittington's findings on her Facebook page, which is public. Here is the email:
"Allison,
"Over the last year, in most conversations I have about lone Community School with a parent or teacher, your name comes up.
"The comments range around your belief that you have the moral high ground, are smarter than everyone else, and believe your harassment of others is making the world a better place.
"On the subject matter, you may be right or wrong. I don't care, because the damage you do to morale is worse than the benefit you do. Perhaps with your anger and vengeance you might be happier somewhere else? It would make it easier to keep and retain other employees for lone Community School.
Sincerely,
Rob"
Whittington determined that email and the one Crum sent to the Rietmanns violated district policies related to bullying and cyberbullying, board member conduct, board communication and the board-superintendent relationship. The investigation found Crum acted uncalled for and unprofessionally and overstepped his position as board chair.
Ogden said she laughed, then cried after reading the email. She said she didn't know why Crum sent it and hadn't spoken with him in two years. She speculated he sent the email in retaliation for complaints she made about a teacher to the superintendent.
Ione School District Superintendent Tracey Johnson has not responded to requests for comments.
Crum responds
Crum in a statement admitted a vote to censure him may be justified and explained many staff members had come to him about being harassed.
"I used mean words and violated the chain of command to accuse individuals of bullying. I am guilty of that and may be censured," Crum said. "After hearing multiple complaints of harassment from seven staff members and the loss of staff, including our superintendent, I let my emotions get the best of me."
Crum said he would provide a examples of that harassment from two of the omplainers at the Sept. 5 meeting. However, he said the examples would come without mentioning the names of the victims.
"Ione is an excellent school with good teachers, great graduation rates, high scholarship monies per kid and good pay per day for teachers," Crum said. "It's a shame that it's being dragged through the mud."
Ogden pushes for more
Ogden said she had a meeting on her first day back at school on Aug. 21 with her principal, union representative and board Chair Lisa Rietmann to discuss the unresolved circumstances between she and Crum.
In this meeting, she said Rietmann told her the board would take no action.
Ogden said after this meeting she resigned from her position.
"I felt that I was bullied, pressured to resign," she said. "Because I was backed into a corner, I had no options."
Ogden said there is a letter of no confidence for Crum as well as for Lisa Rietmann gaining signatures in the community.
She said she believes Crum and Rietmann should resign from their position, but does not believe they will.
"I think that if the community is clearly sending you a signal that they are displeased with what you are doing," Ogden said, "and they feel that what you've done is wrong, then you have an obligation to resign."
