Ione School District office
The Ione School District office is open Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The school board is holding a special meeting Sept. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. to address complaints against the board.

 Beau Glynn/East Oregonian

IONE — Rob Crum, a former board chair for the Ione School District, faces possible repercussions for violating district policies on cyberbullying and conduct in emails he sent in the spring.

The Ione School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the matter. Crum said he is facing a censure vote and a letter asking for his resignation. He also said there is the potential for a recall.

