PORTLAND — Former La Grande resident Anndrea D. Jacobs turned herself in Thursday to the U.S. Marshals Service on an outstanding warrant for bank fraud.
The FBI in a press release reported the underlying criminal complaint alleges Jacobs stole checks payable to a Hood River dental practice worth more than $22,000 between August and October 2019. Jacobs, 49, worked as a contractor for the clinic until her termination in May 2020. FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division agents are working together on this case.
She made her initial appearance Thursday on the charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta in the U.S. District Court in Portland. The judge ordered Jacobs remain in custody pending a hearing on the government’s motion to revoke her pretrial release in an older case against her. For now, she is in the Multnomah County Jail, Portland.
Jacobs faces similar charges in a La Grande case.
The former office manager and bookkeeper for a La Grande medical practice, she was indicted by federal prosecutors in 2018 on 15 charges: four counts of wire fraud, five counts of filing of false income tax returns, four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false income tax returns, one count of false impersonation of a U.S. government employee, and one count of aggravated identity theft.
According to the indictment, the government accuses her of embezzling more than $1 million from the La Grande medical practice and impersonating an IRS official to try to conceal the crimes.
That case is scheduled to go to trial in August.
