PILOT ROCK — A former Los Angeles Fire Board commissioner is calling out the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District for allowing a man with criminal convictions to stay in its ranks.
Rebecca Ninburg also stated Herschel Rostov, the district's new fire chief, is on administrative leave due to an ongoing sexual harassment investigation.
Ninburg sent an email Wednesday, Aug. 17, to local fire officials and news outlets that addressed Jim Critchley, chief of Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department, and Tim Weinke, president of the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors.
“I'm writing because I'm deeply concerned that Fire Captain Brian Hemphill is continuing to work for Pilot Rock Fire Protection District," she stated. "You are both aware that Captain Hemphill has felony and misdemeanor charges including assault and strangulation, DUI, and stealing medication from Pendleton Fire Department.”
State court records show Hemphill pleaded guilty to 2013 charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault, pleaded guilty in September 2015 to fourth-degree assault and in January 2016 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants. All the charges were misdemeanors and the cases were in Umatilla County. Records also show Hemphill completed probation in each case.
Nothing in the state court records verified Ninburg’s theft assertion.
Ninburg also noted Hemphill is listed as inactive with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
“It is not only irresponsible, but it's gross negligence on your part to overlook these violations and egregious acts and allow him to continue to work for the (Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District),” she asserted, and keeping him on violates the district's policies and procedures.
Brooke Bell-Uribe is the fire certification coordinator for DPSST. She confirmed Hemphill's certification status is "revoked." She also said she was familiar with the case and knew Hemphill works at the Pilot Rock district but he is not listed as employed.
Critchley said Pendleton Fire has had an agreement with Pilot Rock Fire to provide administrative support since July 1, while Rostov went on administrative leave.
"The agreement is open-ended," Critchley said. "We're good neighbors. We’ve been part of the investigation and want to help them until their personnel issues have settled down."
Ninburg provided no information to back up the sexual harassment claim.
Critchley said he could not provide information about Hemphill's service and record because the matter is under investigation.
Weinke did not reply to a phone message and an email requesting his comments on the situation. Pilot Rock Fire Capt. Craig Beers also did not respond to a message left on the station phone.
Ninburg charged that members of the community have been denied the opportunity to work as a volunteer for Pilot Rock Fire for lesser charges than those on Hemphill's legal record.
"You've both stated that there is no one else in the fire department that has the training and or experience to command a fire," she wrote to Critchley and Weinke. "This is entirely untrue. The lieutenants and captains currently serving all have the certifications and are qualified to take command of structure or wildland fires."
She also urged Critchley and Weinke to immediately take Hemphill off duty and list him as inactive.
Weinke is active in his community, serving on the Pilot Rock School Board as well as on the fire district's. He oversees all central farm operations for Oregon State University's Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center and is a beef cattle rancher.
Besides her service on the Los Angeles fire commission, Ninburg co-founded the LA Derby Dolls, a volunteer-run Roller Derby league team, and the Good Deed Corps, a nonpartisan, nonprofit “committed to building a strong, engaged civil society that embodies a diversity of voice and perspective."
