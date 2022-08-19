Herschel Rostov
Buy Now

Pilot Rock Fire Chief Herschel Rostov discusses the station’s air tank refill procedure Nov. 18, 2021, during a training at the fire station in Pilot Rock. Rostov has been on administrative leave since at lease July 2, 2022.

 East Oregonian, File

PILOT ROCK — A former Los Angeles Fire Board commissioner is calling out the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District for allowing a man with criminal convictions to stay in its ranks.

Rebecca Ninburg also stated Herschel Rostov, the district's new fire chief, is on administrative leave due to an ongoing sexual harassment investigation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.