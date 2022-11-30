Former Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack plans eventful retirement

MORROW COUNTY — Irrigon resident Ken Matlack is retired, but he has plans still. The former the sheriff of Morrow County said he intends to work as a private investigator and travel.
Sheriff John Bowles, who recently succeeded Matlack and worked under him as undersheriff, praised his former boss.
“He is a true lawman,” Bowles said. “He has a true passion for serving people. He is a very caring and compassionate person.”
Bowles said he has known Matlack for 18 years and has learned “how to be a thoughtful, patient leader” as well as “what it means to serve the public with sympathy, empathy and compassion” from him.
Starting in policing
When recruiters are looking to hire a law enforcement officer, Matlack said, they look for someone whose father was on the force and has long dreamed of doing the job. That does not describe him, Matlack said.
He said he enrolled in Blue Mountain Community College and then Eastern Oregon University to become a school teacher. He does not come from a family of police officers.
After graduation he taught in North Powder, and he said he was very happy.
“I enjoyed teaching a lot,” he said. “I was the head football coach and a head basketball coach, and it was great fun.”
Even though he liked his students and his work, he said, he wanted to return home, to where his and his wife’s families were. They lived in Morrow County.
Returning to Morrow County left him jobless, he said, because there wasn’t a great demand for teachers in 1973; many Vietnam veterans were returning home and entering the education field. This made the competition for jobs tough.
He said he didn’t know much about the state police other than that Oregon State Police recruiters were eager to fill positions in the early 1970s. So he applied, he said, and someone called him to Salem for an interview.
“It’s a funny thing how life goes,” he said.
Matlack said before he interviewed, he vowed to his wife he would not accept a position in any place but Umatilla or Morrow counties.
This being the case, becoming a state police officer seemed unlikely. From what he had heard, he said, the state police rarely placed people near their hometowns; decision-makers preferred to put officers where they weren’t distracted by family or long-term friends.
Still, he interviewed, and he was rewarded for his effort. A deputy superintendent offered Matlack a job in Hermiston. It was the answer to a prayer, Matlack said.
“I was a happy camper,” he said.
Another problem existed, however, according to Matlack: He did not understand the job. Heading to his new office, he had a box of police equipment in hand, but he didn’t know how to use much of it. There were parts of his uniform, he said, that he didn’t know how to wear. Also, he didn’t know the protocols regarding his gun.
“Do I show up wearing my gun? Is my gun supposed to be loaded?” he asked. He didn’t know.
Matlack described himself as naive as he presented himself to his new office. Thankfully, he added, other recruits and officers brought him up to speed.
He was with the state police for 25 years, 1974-99, working in Hermiston, Coos Bay, Baker City, The Dalles and Arlington.
He said his favorite places to serve were in small rural communities where people loved their policemen.
When he left, he told people he was going to move to Irrigon, and they tried to discourage him.
“You cannot move to Irrigon,” they said, according to Matlack.
Still, it was what he wanted and it’s what he did. He moved to Irrigon, got his investigator’s license and began to work a variety of different investigations. He called this work “wearing a black hat” as opposed to “wearing the white hat” of police work.
He preferred the white hat, he said.
Life as sheriff
In 2003, someone asked him to run for Morrow County sheriff. He won the election, despite “not having a clue” about how to run for office. He began his position as sheriff in 2005.
He served in the job for the better part of 18 years, retiring in November.
There were a lot of things to like about being sheriff, he said. The camaraderie in the office was particularly enjoyable, he added. Also, he described a situation in which officers looked after one another.
“There’s a brotherhood,” he said. “You know that when you are out of state doing something, the guys are going to be conscious that your wife and kids are home, and they’re going to always check to see everything’s OK.”
It was work that was so much fun, he said, he expected to continue doing it until death.
“I loved my life as sheriff. I loved it to the day I retired,” he said.
Concerns over illegal immigration
During his tenure, Matlack expressed interest in illegal immigration, traveling to Washington, D.C., and to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet politicians and more.
In 2019, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an anti-immigration group, covered travel expenses for the Morrow County sheriff to go to the nation’s capital. Matlack was one of 191 sheriffs brought to D.C. for political events.
The Southern Poverty Law Center labeled FAIR as a hate group.
In other trips, Matlack helped raise money to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Time to call it a shift
Matlack, 73, recognized he was getting old and the work was wearing on him. As opposed to sheriffs in bigger counties, his employment was more tasking. He had to do more than sit behind a desk, as some sheriffs do, he said. In a small community, a sheriff has to get out, meet people and actually perform arrests. He said it became too grueling over time.
Now that he’s retired, he said he wants to pursue his other interests, but he also wants to continue his life of service.
“I’ll probably end up getting my investigator’s license again,” he said.
He said there are a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the law. Such a person may, he said, be in trouble for the first time in their life and need the assistance of someone who understands the legal system.
Therefore, he said, he believes he has a lot to offer his community.
“I’ll make myself available to people, and I’ll work,” Matlack said.
He said he intends to find time to enjoy himself with his wife, whom he married in 2015, following the death of his first wife in 2013.
They will travel, he said and he expressed a desire to study World War II and genealogy. Perhaps, he said, he will travel to Matlock, England, where he has ancestors, and Germany, from where his wife descends.
“There’s lots of things that you can do when you are retired,” he said.
