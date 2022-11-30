 Skip to main content
Former Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack plans eventful retirement

Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack, left, poses with outgoing Undersheriff Steve Myren and new Undersheriff John Bowles in March 2016. Matlack retired as sheriff in November 2022, and Bowles is the new Morrow County sheriff.

 Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack/Contributed Photo

MORROW COUNTY — Irrigon resident Ken Matlack is retired, but he has plans still. The former the sheriff of Morrow County said he intends to work as a private investigator and travel.

Sheriff John Bowles, who recently succeeded Matlack and worked under him as undersheriff, praised his former boss.

Ken Matlack.jpg

Matlack
Morrow County builds expert parole, probation team.jpg

Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack, right, poses with Dan Robbins, left, director of Morrow County Parole and Probation and deputy John Bowles in 2011 in front the community corrections van.
Irrigon City Council Matlack Anderson
Ken Matlack receives an award Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from Irrigon Mayor Margaret Anderson for 20 years of service on the Irrigon City Council. Matlack, Morrow County sheriff, stepped down from the council in October.
