UMATILLA — Don Gillis, the former natural resources manager for the Umatilla Chemical Depot, passed away last month at the age of 73.
Gillis, who worked at the depot for 15 years, was instrumental in leading the efforts to ensure the survival of the Western Burrowing Owl at the depot. In 2007, Gillis noticed a decline in the nesting areas for the burrowing owls at the depot. The decline was due to a lack of badgers, which made tunnels the owls used for spring nesting. Gillis contacted Mike Gregg, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who put him in contact with Dr. David Johnson of the Global Owl Project.
Gillis and Johnson pursued funding from various organizations, and in 2008 biologists, volunteers, and depot employees soon began creating and installing artificial burrows using 55-gallon plastic barrels, plastic pipe and buckets.
“When this project started none of us foresaw how successful it would be,” Gregg said.
In 2011, Gillis and the depot received the U.S. Fish and Wildlife National Military Conservation Partner Award after being nominated by Gregg.
Between 2009 to 2020, there have been 542 nests on the Umatilla Chemical Depot and 2,004 Western Burrowing Owls have been banded — a sharp increase from the three to four nesting pairs that called the depot home in 2008.
“The depot has more owls than any place else in the entire Pacific Northwest. Had we not put in artificial burrows, the owl numbers would have zeroed out about 2010,” David H. Johnson, director of the Global Owl Project, said. “The value of the depot to the owl population in British Columbia, Oregon and Washington is really phenomenal and truly significant. With 40 to 60 pairs nesting each year, the depot is the anchor population that critically supports the owls in the region.”
Carl Scheeler, the wildlife program manager at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said Gillis was always the “go-to guy” for all things organic on the depot.
“His understanding and sensitivity to the local ecology was unmatched,” he said. “That single-mined focus was truly instrumental in guiding our planning for protection of the imperiled Columbia Basin shrub-steppe habitats of the depot.”
Originally from Walla Walla, Washington, Gillis’ career as a civilian military employee included decades of natural resource management and preservation. In addition to his work for the Army in Umatilla, Gillis also worked in Alaska, where the local Native Americans gave him the nickname guy_yook_tuk, which means “fox swimming upstream.”
“He asked if the name was a compliment and the elder women giggled,” said Valerie Gillis, his wife.
His work in Alaska also included giving a tour of Adak Island to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. At Prince Phillip’s passing in April, Gillis said, “I do not know of a harsh word spoken about Prince Phillip.”
The same was said about Gillis, according to Jim Hackett, a former Umatilla Chemical Depot coworker.
“Family, friends, shipmates and coworkers all said Don was always kind, supportive, helpful and never a harsh word spoken about him,” he said.
Gillis is survived by his wife, Valerie, sons Peter and Daniel, and siblings Hallie, William (Buzz), and Veronica. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will have a private memorial. They have requested that anyone who wishes to pay their respects instead of flowers, please donate to one of Don’s favorite charities: Feeding America, Red Cross, St. Jude, or the Wildlife Fund.
Michele Lanigan, a longtime friend and employee at the depot, noted that Don posted on Facebook before he passed, “Life is good and then you die. I concentrate on the first part.”
