PENDLETON — Robin Lynn Pickard of Athena has an arraignment Thursday to face eight felony counts of theft for stealing from a nonprofit.
The charges come three months after the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pickard, 39, for siphoning thousands of dollars from Sunset Housing, where she served as treasurer.
Sunset Housing provides housing for the elderly and selected Pickard as its treasurer on Nov. 29, 2016. According to a search warrant affidavit in the case, she wrote a $15,000 check from Sunset to her personal business, Athena Income Tax Services. Throughout the following year, Pickard sucked out more than $63,000 from Sunset Housing.
The sheriff’s office began its investigation in early 2018 and made the arrest July 25. State court records show a Umatilla County grand jury on Oct. 4 indicted Pickard on eight counts of felony theft. Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer is presiding over Pickard’s arraignment Thursday at 3 p.m. in his Pendleton courtroom.
The state is charging her with four counts of first-degree aggravated theft for stealing at least $10,000 from Sunset on four dates from 2016-17, including on Nov. 30, 2016. The other four are first-degree theft charges for stealing at least $1,000 on four dates from 2017-18.
Court records show Pickard signed a security release and and paid $2,000 to stay out of jail the same the day the grand jury handed up the charges. Pickard’s attorney, Michael Breiling of Pendleton, filed a motion compelling the state to provide its reports, documents and other discovery, including who it plans to call as witnesses. Breiling also notified the state his client will not waive her right to confront all persons testifying against her.
Breiling also filed a motion to disqualify Circuit Judge Dan Hill because Pickard does not believe he would give her a fair trial.
