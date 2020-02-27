HERMISTON — Thousands of dollars were reportedly stolen from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, and the thief, according to a recent indictment, is a former quartermaster.
David Earl Bosley, 73, is facing five charges of first degree theft of $1,000 or more, two misdemeanor theft charges of $100 or more, and one charge of aggravated theft in the first degree of $10,000 or more.
“There’s some disparity between what the victims are saying was stolen and what we can prove,” said Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston, whose department took on the investigation last May. “We wanted to get our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed.”
The charges are for thefts that occurred between June 2017 and May 2019 from two different organizational bank accounts. As a Class B felony, aggravated theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Bosley was quartermaster of Hermiston VFW Desert Post 4750 from 2016 to 2019, according to Post Commander Ron Jardine.
According to a Veterans of Foreign Wars manual, the role of the quartermaster in a post is as "the custodian of the money and property of the Post, the guardian of its finances and the keeper of the financial records. The Quartermaster also plays an important role in collecting and processing dues.”
In September, 2019, Hermiston Desert Post 4750 stated on its website that state VFW officials would come to Hermiston the following month “to conduct matters regarding the embezzlement by ‘a past quartermaster’ and other matters important to the post.”
The post stated “all officers and any interested member should be there, ready to conduct serious business.”
Oregon Veterans of Foreign Wars did not respond to request for comment before publication.
In November 2019, Bosley was removed from his position with the organization, and on Feb. 4 a grand jury indicted him on charges. He will be arraigned on March 30.
He is not currently in custody, and if he fails to appear at his arraignment, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.
