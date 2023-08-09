PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District has a new board member: Ryan Lehnert.
Lehnert graduated from Pilot Rock, and upon graduating, he joined the Oregon Army National Guard “to help pay for college since I didn’t really have an avenue to do that,” he said.
He soon started classes at Blue Mountain Community College with the prospect of becoming an accountant, but within a few months, he realized the world of business was not a path for him.
“It was a rude awakening for me,” Lehnert said.
So he took some time off of college, about six months, and worked for a rancher near Helix, but he was then encouraged by the rancher he worked for to go back to school.
Around the same time, Lehnert said, “I saw a forest service cop, and I thought that might be cool to do something like that, so I then looked into the criminal justice program,” at BMCC, “and did it, really enjoying it.”
Lehnert started reserving for the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in 1993, and then after graduating from BMCC with his criminal justice degree, he worked in the county jail for about two years before joining patrol.
Within about a year’s span, Lehnert went to the state's Corrections Academy and the Police Academy.
Lehnert worked patrol for five years with the county, and in 2001, he transferred to the Pendleton Police Department — working patrol, investigations, SWAT and hostage and crisis negotiations.
“I wore a lot of different hats over the years,” Lehnert said.
Early on in his time at Pendleton PD, in 2004 and 2005, Lenhert was deployed to Iraq. He retired from the National Guard after 20 years in 2009 as a master sergeant.
In 2022, after 21 years, Lehnert retired from the Pendleton Police Department and joined Community Counseling Solutions as law enforcement liaison, working with first responder agencies within Umatilla County.
“I teach crisis intervention to help identify and recognize persons with mental illness and how to approach them,” Lehnert said, “and get them the help they need.”
Many fall through the cracks, Lehnert said, so it is his job to catch as many as he can.
“I jokingly say that I am kind of a fireman now,” Lehnert said. “I’m running around putting out fires, and I am available 24/7.”
He also does critical incident stress management and peer support with first responders to talk through challenges and to open up about stressors of the job.
“My hope is to help them be healthy,” Lehnert said, “and maybe not go through some of the struggles I went through after almost three decades of law enforcement.”
Lehnert said if first responders don’t get the help they need, how can they be in a position to help others?
Something Lehnert has devoted a lot of his attention to is how many first responders are lost due to suicide, and how it often gets ignored because “there has been a stigma that you are weak if you sought help.”
That has changed, thankfully, Lehnert said. There has been a lot of improvement on that front.
“I’m really passionate about helping first responders and veterans,” Lehnert said, “and in my new role,” at CCS, “I feel like I can really do that.”
Because if first responders aren’t healthy and dealing with the stresses of the job, “That is often when use of force situations come up that maybe could have been avoided if the officer had been able to get the stress off their chest instead of things building up and then blowing up.”
It is OK to get help, Lehnert emphasized.
“We often let our pride and ego get in the way, but everyone needs someone to go to," he said.
This fall, Lehnert will be working on fulfilling an important goal of his own by returning to school in pursuit of a master’s degree, to eventually provide clinical services, increasing his capacity to help others beyond the peer support he already offers.
Another ambition of Lehnert’s, which he is now fulfilling, is serving as a member of the Pendleton School Board, something Lehnert had been thinking about for several years.
He said the district has been really good for his kids, and he sees that for others as well, but there have also been times when he has been frustrated and confused. And everyone is at times, he said — it’s normal to disagree.
“So I want to educate myself, volunteer, step up, and participate,” Lehnert said.
“It takes a team to raise and educate kids,” Lehnert said. It shouldn’t be one person versus another. Education is about helping kids “figure out which way to fly” in their life and “pursue goals.”
And, Lehnert said, to help youths “fly” and “pursue goals,” there are two key pillars of support that have to be addressed. First, children have to be in a position to be able to learn, and second, staff have to be in a position to be able to educate.
With students, Lehnert said, if kids aren’t safe physically, mentally, and emotionally, learning is a challenge.
“Kids being safe, and mental health being a factor,” Lehnert said, “impacts a student’s ability to learn. If they’re checked out or worried about something at home or have experienced trauma, they are certainly not going to focus on what is happening in the classroom. They will be there physically but not emotionally or mentally.”
Just like with the first responders he works with, Lehnert also said, teachers need help and support to do their jobs.
Being on the board, Lehnert said he is looking forward to “being a sponge” and learning about how he can contribute to the schools and the community.
A major priority for Lehnert is improving student and staff safety, security, and well-being — physically, emotionally, mentally, and socially.
Lehnert said his objective is to be approachable, to be a good listener and to be a fair voice. Kindness, patients and courtesy also are high on his list.
"You don’t know what other people are going through, and people remember how you treat them," he said, "how you make them feel, more than anything.”
