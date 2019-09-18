UMATILLA — Former Two Rivers Correctional Institution superintendent Troy Bowser has declined to request a name-clearing hearing after resigning on Sept. 12.
The decision closes the book on his tenure at TRCI, allowing the Department of Corrections to release his resignation letter to the East Oregonian, which had filed a public records request last week that was initially denied.
The one-sentence letter to Michael Gower, assistant director of operations for the Oregon Department of Corrections, states, "I hereby tender my irrevocable resignation from the Oregon Department of Corrections, effective Sept. 12, 2019."
The agency contacted Bowser's legal counsel to offer the opportunity for a name-clearing hearing, but DOC communications manager Jennifer Black said in an email that Bowser did not want a hearing.
Bowser was appointed TRCI superintendent in 2017, but has been on administrative leave since June. The DOC opened an investigation in April after union president Robert Hillmick emailed corrections director Colette Peters alleging Bowser had ignored the sexual assault of an employee and had made sexist comments to a female employee and disparaging remarks about veterans.
Assistant superintendent Tyler Blewett, who has been acting as interim superintendent, will continue to do so until further notice.
