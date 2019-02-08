PENDLETON — James Currey, former officer with the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, agreed in September to a diversion program to avoid trial on the charge of theft from an Indian tribal organization.
Currey was a fish and game officer for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation from July 11, 2004, until he retired on March 31, 2018. According to the diversion agreement, Currey stole property from the tribes for his own use between Jan. 21 and Feb. 14, 2018, at least six weeks before he left the job. Court records do not specify what he stole.
Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors hold off on taking Currey to trial for six months, and during that span he cannot violate any law, must report to U.S. Pretrial Services and cannot change his residence without the approval of Pretrial Services.
If Currey does what the federal agency requires, the court will dismiss the charge. Documents show Currey should complete the diversion on April 10.
