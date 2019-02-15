Former Umatilla County Commissioner Larry Givens said its time for the county to have a manager and part-time commissioners.
Givens, who lost re-election last year, told the county’s Charter Review Committee at its Jan. 15 meeting the county needs a manager who is educated and experienced in municipal government, according to the meeting minutes, and a political science education would be helpful.
Givens explained the board of commissioners is to create and oversee policy and conduct outside work, such as promoting the county and obtaining grants. Five part-time commissioners receiving a stipend of $28,000 a year, for example, would be better suited to the work than the three full-time commissioners the county employs, he said.
Commissioners now make almost $91,000 a year. A county manager would cost a chunk of money, Givens said, but the decrease in salaries for the commissioners would offset that cost.
County-wide representation on the board also matters, he said, so two commissioners could be at-large and the others from districts. The county could limit commissioners to working 20 hours a month and mandate they can only miss a certain number of meetings. That might make it tough to some who have jobs, he told the committee, but retirees would be interested.
Givens also complained about the liaison arrangement the commissioners have with department heads. He said three commissioners mean three styles of administration, and the system creates “inconsistency and discord among departments and is not good for morale,” according to the minutes, and that is a reason to have a manager.
County Commissioner Bill Elfering in November also suggested the county move to a manager to oversee operations and the budget.
Commissioner George Murdock spoke with the committee in December. He has been adamant he would not make suggestions to the committee, but he did answer their questions. He said elections do not guarantee continuity, but a county administrator could help with continuity and institutionalizing the county’s vision. He told the committee 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties have some form of county manager.
Lynn County administrator Ralph Wyatt also spoke at the December meeting. He said he has a range of responsibilities, from human resources director to overseeing payroll and the motor poll. Lynn County employs more than 670 people and has a budget of $148 million. Commissioners there make $96,000 a year, he said, and have authority over the county budget. He said new commissioners can take as long as two years “to get up to speed” on county government.
The committee has the task of reviewing the county charter, the founding document for the local government, and suggesting charges. The eight-member group now is in the process of forming recommendations. Its next meeting is Feb. 25.
