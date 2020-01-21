SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Umatilla man accused of tying up his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat has been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, according to a Spokane, Washington, newspaper.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger confirmed the death of Andrew Beitel, 46, on Monday.
Preuninger did not disclose any information about the circumstances of Beitel’s death or the precise location where his body was found, according to The Spokesman-Review. Stevens County authorities are investigating.
Before living in Spokane, court records show Beitel resided in Umatilla and Bend. According to an alumni page, Beitel graduated from Umatilla High School and attended school from 1987-91.
Police had been searching for Beitel since early Saturday, when a woman used an Amazon Alexa device to call 911, saying Beitel had tied her up and assaulted her at a home, The Spokesman-Review reported. After the attack, the woman was hospitalized with injuries that police described as serious but not life-threatening.
