PENDLETON — A former English teacher and scorekeeper for the girls volleyball team at Weston-McEwen High School was sentenced to two days in the Umatilla County Jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of subjecting a minor to “offensive physical contact.”
As a part of a plea deal, Andrew Jeffrey Deyoe, 31, pleaded guilty at the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton on Thursday, Sept. 4, to two misdemeanor counts of harassment that included touching the girl’s breast and vagina.
The counts are both Class C misdemeanors, and Deyoe’s plea deal requires he forfeit his teaching license, terminate his housing lease in Athena, along with agreeing to have no contact with minors except for family members. He will also be required to undergo treatment, but will not be required to register as a sex offender.
The plea deal included dismissing two charges of third-degree sexual abuse previously filed against Deyoe, which are Class A misdemeanors and carry the language of subjecting a minor to “sexual contact.”
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said, as in all cases and negotiations, his office had to consider a number of factors when prosecuting the case against Deyoe.
“I think that you can take a look at a charge and what the charge is listed as, and people can make determinations about what they believe the actual acts were that occurred,” Primus said. “So, we have to take into consideration everything. From the facts that we have in front of us, to potential further trauma to the victim, and to the other outlying factors.”
Deyoe was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on Sept. 3 and released Sept. 4, according to county jail officials. He was represented by Zach Walsh of McKean Smith LLC, a law firm based in Portland.
