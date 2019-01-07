PENDLETON — The Oregon School Boards Association hosts a forum Thursday night in Pendleton on stable funding for Oregon schools.
The association in a written announcement stated members of the audience will be able to ask questions and offer their preferences when it comes to how the Legislature should prioritize the needs for increased school funding. The association also will invite attendees to be part of its ongoing campaign, Oregonians for Student Success.
The forum is 7-9 p.m. at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, and will start with a 14-minute video the Oregon School Boards Association produced on the issues facing the Legislature. You can view that video here: http://bit.ly/osbalisten.
Local school board members also will attend, including Joshua Goller from the Hermiston School District, Dave Krumbien with the Pendleton School District and Scott Rogers with the Athena-Weston School District.
