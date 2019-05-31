PENDLETON — Just one day a month can make a difference in a foster child's life. This is the message the Citizen Review Board (CRB) hopes potential volunteers will take to heart as they seek community members to serve as volunteers.
Each child in foster care must have their case reviewed every six months by a judge or by the Citizen Review Board, a panel of local citizens to ensure the foster child is receiving adequate care. The panel is made up of three to seven members of the community who should represent the population of their county. There are two boards in Umatilla County: Pendleton (east Umatilla County) and Hermiston (west Umatilla County/Morrow County). Volunteers are needed from each community.
Members of the CRB are given case files 10 days in advance. They then serve on a board for one day a month and review foster care cases with everyone involved in the case: Department of Human Services, Tribes (if applicable), parents, attorneys, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), foster parents, and often the children themselves.
For more information, please contact John Nichols at 541.233.8142 or john.a.nichols@ojd.state.or.us.
More information is available online at https://www.courts.oregon.gov/programs/crb/
