PENDLETON — The two foster child citizen review boards for Umatilla County seek volunteers.
The Citizen Review Board is a program under Oregon’s state court system that reviews the cases of children in foster care. The boards consists of three to seven community members and meet one day a month to ensure foster children receive adequate care.
John Nichols, regional field manager for the program, said there are two boards in Umatilla County: Pendleton (east Umatilla County) and Hermiston (west Umatilla County/Morrow County).
“We need volunteers from each community,” he stressed.
The board members receive case files 10 days in advance of the meeting and review foster care cases with everyone involved in the case, including state social workers, foster parents and often the children.
For more information, contact Nichols at 541-233-8142 or at john.a.nichols@ojd.state.or.us. You also can find information about the program at https://www.courts.oregon.gov/programs/crb/.
