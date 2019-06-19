SALEM — The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries awarded grants to 12 historic cemetery projects throughout the state with four in Umatilla County. The grants totaled $62,394, and amounts ranged $2,460-$8,000 to help fund preservation efforts, repair work and visitor education.
The Athena Cemetery, Athena, received $2,514 for the restoration of its Gibbons-Maxwell memorial. The Blue Mountain Kees Cemetery, Weston, received $2,460 to repair six memorials. The Weston Cemetery, Weston, received a grant of $7,450 to repair eight memorials and remove 10 trees. And the Ukiah Cemetery, Ukiah, received $5,053 to replace and secure fencing and repair at least five grave sites.
Each grant required a modest match. The Athena Cemetery’s was $500, the Blue Mountain Cemetery’s was $100, Weston Cemetery had to provide $1,500, and Ukiah matched with $400.
The Moro Cemetery in Sherman County also made the list. It received $6,800 with a $1,300 match to install an information kiosk and digitize records.
