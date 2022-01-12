SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments to the Oregon Senate for confirmation, and four locals are up for consideration.
Brown selected two Umatilla County residents and one Morrow County resident for first-time appointments: Sandra Sampson, treasurer of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees, for the Health Policy Board; Greg Clouser of Umatilla to serve on the Public Employees' Benefit Board; and Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty to serve on the Energy Facility Siting Council.
Sampson would finish out a four-year term that expires Dec. 31. Clouser and Doherty would serve four-year terms that end in 2026.
The fourth selection is a reappointed — Eric Quaempts, CTUIR director of Natural Resources, to the Water Resources Commission for a four-year term that ends in 2025.
“I am committed to ensuring that all boards and commissions represent the growing age, racial, and gender diversity of our state," Brown said in a press release. "Our policies, programs, and initiatives are stronger when diverse perspectives have been at the table, helping to craft them. I appreciate the willingness of all these nominees to help us build a safe, strong, just and equitable Oregon for all."
The Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to consider the nominations in February.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.