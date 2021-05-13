PENDLETON — This year’s list of inductees to the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame has an air of déjà vu.
Last year, the hall of fame announced four honorees — three humans and a horse. They included former Round-Up champion Butch Knowles, longtime volunteer Jack Shaw, the late Mary Hines and a horse named Badger.
Normally, the inductees are treated like royalty during Round-Up week. They ride in the Westward Ho! Parade and are honored at an annual banquet. But last year was anything but normal. The Round-Up, like many events around the country, went on pause.
“When we announced last year, we didn’t realize the whole year would be put off,” said Shelby Spriet, the hall of fame’s inductees director. “It made sense to carry them over.”
At this week’s annual meeting, as a refresher, Spriet spoke about each of the inductees.
Butch Knowles — contestant category
Knowles, of Heppner, burst into prominence when he won the national high school all-around title in 1973. He competed in his first Round-Up in 1974 and won saddle bronc titles there in 1986 and 1991. After retirement from full-time rodeoing, Knowles focused on broadcasting, something in which he had already started to excel.
“Not only did Butch compete during Round-Up, but he was a member of the KUMA broadcast crew. This means he would talk on the radio, then head to the bucking chutes and compete, then when finished, head back up to the announcer’s booth,” Spriet said.
He became one of the voices of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and other rodeo events around the nation. He became adept at translating rodeo to newer fans, while also satisfying veteran viewers.
“Butch has seen all sides of this sport, achieved many awards and still gives back to the sport today,” Spriet said.
Badger — animal category
A quarter horse named Badger transported queens, princesses, presidents and Hall of Fame inductees during parades, honorary laps and the Pendleton Round-Up’s iconic grand entry before each day’s show. Badger, owned by Cydney Curtis and previously by the late Heather Corey, is taking it easier these days but his deeds are history.
“Badger has proven to be a reliable athlete that is committed to his job, all while having a great personality,” Spriet said.
Mary Hines — Native American category
The longtime volunteer started attending Round-Up shortly after her birth in 1911 and continued until her death in 1989, Spriet said. Hines volunteered in both the Round-Up and Happy Canyon. She pulled a travois in the Westward Ho! Parade, helped judge the Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant, chaperoned Happy Canyon royalty and hosted a barbecue in the Indian Village each year.
Hines’ children and grandchildren carry on the latter tradition.
Jack Shaw — volunteer category
“Anyone who knows Jack knows that he bleeds all things Pendleton and Round-Up,” Spriet said. “Jack has over 70 years of volunteer experience with Round-Up and Happy Canyon.”
During Shaw’s eight years on the Round-Up board as competitive events director, he helped bring back barrel racing to the rodeo after a long absence and designed the distinctive green mile barrel pattern. He continues to serve on the Round-Up barrier crew and on numerous committees for the Columbia River Circuit and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, including currently the PRCA grievance committee.
He also acted in the Happy Canyon Night Show for many years.
