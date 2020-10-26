HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has four suspects in custody for their alleged roles in an armed robbery that occurred outside of Hermiston on Friday, Oct. 23, according to a press release.
According to the release, Deputy Travis Stark responded to the report of a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint of cash, a cellphone and his car keys in the area of Highway 207 and Curtis Road on Oct. 23.
The man identified the suspects as 18-year-old Gerardo Aguilar and a juvenile female, the release stated, and also gave a description of the suspect's vehicle and stated there were two others in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Deputies Cody Marcum and Michael Ellwood located and arrested Aguilar and the female on Oct. 25. Both suspects "independently admitted" to the robbery, according to the release.
Deputies later located Jovanni Lemus, 20, and another juvenile female believed to be connected to the crime, the release stated, and retrieved the vehicle and firearm allegedly used at a residence on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
Aguilar and Lemus have both been charged with one felony count each of first- and second-degree robbery as of Oct. 26. Aguilar faces an additional charge of unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly threatening the individual with a firearm.
Aguilar and Lemus are both being lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
