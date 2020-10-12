SALEM — Twenty-three professionals from around the state were selected as members of Oregon's fourth Resource Education and Ag Leadership (REAL) class, according to a press release.
The class includes representatives from Eastern Oregon, such as Chad Mueller of Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon University, Ted Netter of Lower Bridge Hay and Cattle in Terrebonne, Jacob Putney of the Oregon State University Extension in Baker City and Randi Svaty of Northwest Farm Credit Services in Ontario.
“The participants selected are well-qualified applicants and reflect a balanced mix of resource producers, foresters, transportation professionals, agri-businesses representatives, University faculty, and non-profit employees," the organization's program director Greg Addington stated in the release.
REAL Oregon brings together a mix of operators, managers, suppliers, service providers, affiliated professionals and leaders in agriculture, fishing, forestry, finance and transportation for a series of five sessions around the state.
"The annual leadership program exposes this cross-section of professionals to the wide range of Oregon’s geography, economy, and culture through training in board governance, communication skills, conflict resolution, government interaction, public policy work, critical thinking, media relations, professional presentations, public speaking, relationship building, and other areas," the release stated.
The class will begin the program in November with graduation slated for March 2021. The organization will begin recruiting for its fifth class in winter, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.