PENDLETON — A press release is reminding Pendletonians that the Fourth of July fireworks show is back and has a new source of funding.
Andy McAnally and Doug Corey of Stadium Entertainment — the company that organizes Pendleton Whisky Music Fest each year — announced in January that the company would contribute $15,000 toward this year’s fireworks show.
For a show that hasn’t always had a definitive sponsor, it’s a big step.
The show had been handled for years by a series of service clubs and nonprofits, but when the Fraternal Order of Eagles declined to raise money for the 2017 edition, Pendleton’s Independence Day went without a community fireworks show.
Pendleton teenager Devan Driskell teamed up with the Pendleton Rotary Club to raise the requisite $10,000 for a 2018 show.
Stadium Entertainment’s $15,000 pledge ups the usual budget for the fireworks show and compliments a $2,000 scholarship awarded to a local high school senior.
Whisky Fest has grown since its inception in 2016 and will aim for another sellout crowd at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds for its July 13 concert, which will feature hip-hop artists Post Malone and 50 Cent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.