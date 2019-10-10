UKIAH — Residents in the south end of Umatilla County soon can ride public transportation for free into Pendleton and Walla Walla.
Umatilla County earlier this year won a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Intercommunity Discretionary Grant of $36,000 from the Oregon Transportation Commission. Staci Kunz, who contracts through Eastern Oregon Business Source as the county’s STIF coordinator, said the grant allows Umatilla County to partner with the Grant County Transportation District to provide free rides.
The Grant County Transportation District, also known as “Grant County People Mover,” operates the route every Tuesday from from Prairie City to the Veterans Administration’s medical center in Walla Walla. Kunz, who wrote the grant application, said the goal was to cover the tab for folks in the southern part of Umatilla County.
“It would always cost anyone in Umatilla County because they're not Grant County residents, so this makes it free,” she said.
Umatilla County and the transportation district are working out an intergovernmental agreement, she said, so the soonest the free rides go into effect is Nov. 1. The grant also provides funds to promote the route. Kunz said that probably will be bus stop signs and flyers.
Angie Jones is the district manager of Grant County People Mover. She said only a handful of Ukiah residents now use the route but that may change.
“Now that it’s gong to be free I anticipate more usage,” she said.
The route stops at the Walmart in Pendleton, but the deal adds two new Pendleton stops — one at St. Anthony Hospital and on other on Main Street. Kunz said the free rides can benefit locals who need to do some shopping or other actives and get back home the same day.
