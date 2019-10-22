PENDLETON — The Oregon Rental Housing Association announced free, two-hour classes this week in Pendleton and La Grande on the state’s new tenant protection bill.
Senate Bill 608 is a complex law that “substantially alters the relationship between tenants and landlords,” according to the announcement from the association, and carries high penalties for landlord error while causing uncertainty for landlords and tenants.
The association’s classes are free and include handouts for anyone who attends.
The Pendleton classes are Thursday, 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Roosters Country Kitchen, 1515 Southgate Place. The La Grande classes are Friday 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, part of Community Connection, 1504 N. Albany St.
Registration is not necessary, but the association suggests coming early to secure seating. Also, all the classes are the same, so people only need to attend one of session. And while the classes have handouts, anyone attending should bring their own writing tools and even a clipboard because there will not be tables.
ORHA Education, Inc. is a state association dedicated to training and educating owners about changes in laws, according to the organization’s website.
