PORTLAND — Oregon's journalists soon will have a lawyer in their corner.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced Tuesday its "Local Legal Initiative" launch in Oregon. The initiative will place lawyers in five states — Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee — to provide pro bono legal support to help local media defend against legal threats and lawsuits, assist with public records and court access efforts and provide pre-publication review and other legal services.
The news release stated the expansion to provide the direct legal services follows a $10 million investment from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation last year as part of the foundation’s pledge to double its commitment to strengthening local journalism.
"We are eager to expand our legal services to help more local journalists pursue stories that inform and strengthen their communities," said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee. "We are looking forward to working closely with our partners in each of these states to support thriving local journalism."
The Society of Professional Journalists, Oregon Territory, reported it worked with Oregon Public Broadcasting and the University of Oregon School of Law to submit an application on behalf of a coalition of more than a dozen news organizations across the state. The EO Media Group, owner of The Observer, East Oregonian, Baker City Herald and others newspapers, was part of the coalition. Ginger McCall, Oregon’s former public records advocate, also wrote in support. And the University of Oregon’s School of Law has committed to providing externships for law students to partner with the RCFP attorney, expanding the initiative’s potential reach.
The Reporters Committee reported it received more than 45 submissions from across 30 states, regions and territories as part of a proposal process in 2019 after the announcement of the Knight Foundation’s investment.
"The enthusiasm and responses we received from across the country make clear that there is a significant need for pro bono legal assistance for local journalists nationwide," said Katie Townsend, legal director for the Reporters Committee. "At a time when important local reporting is routinely stymied, we stand ready to help journalists and news organizations overcome the legal roadblocks they too often face."
Stephen J. Adler, chair of the Reporters Committee, said the organization believe the initiative "will make an important difference in driving high-impact enterprise and investigative reporting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.