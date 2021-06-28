HERMISTON — Hermiston's free summer lunch program for students is up and running.
According to Hermiston Parks and Recreation, free sack lunches are available for all children under age 18, Monday through Friday. Meals can be eaten on site or taken home. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
Locations are Sunset Park, Northeast Fourth Street, from 11:30 a.m. to noon; Victory Square Park, 150 S.W. 10th St., from 12:30-1 p.m.; and Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St., from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
