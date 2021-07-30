PENDLETON — The second of a two-session series on how to sell on social media is Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The Blue Mountain Small Business Development Center, in a press release, announced the series which is free due to funding from the 2020 Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Part one, "Setting Up Shop," is live now on YouTube. The session covers how to set up social media shops on Facebook and Instagram.
A social media shop allow businesses to sell products directly on Facebook and Instagram without an additional e-commerce platform. Business owners also can integrate an existing e-commerce platform into their Facebook or Instagram shop.
Part two, "Driving Traffic" is Wednesday, Aug. 4, 9-10 a.m. and teaches how to set up ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. To register, go to: https://bit.ly/2WECxeT.
Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns allow businesses incredible precision in who and where they advertise, according to the press release.. This session is a follow-up to the previous session about setting up Facebook and Instagram shops.
