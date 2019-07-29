HERMISTON — A free shuttle to and from the Umatilla County Fair will help fairgoers and rodeo patrons avoid traffic and parking fees.
The shuttle runs from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Aug. 6-10 and will make continual loops between Hermiston city hall (180 N.E. Second St.) and the east gate of the fairgrounds at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center (1705 E. Airport Road).
In its first year the shuttle ran earlier in the day, but this year’s later schedule will allow people to stay for the rodeo and evening concerts and get back into town safely after a night of drinking at the Wildhorse main stage or Chute Eight.
Fair manager Angie McNalley said the shuttle is being sponsored by the city of Hermiston and run by Kayak Public Transit. While school buses from Midco have been used some years, she said this year’s buses will be air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible.
Festivities for the fair kick off Saturday with the Umatilla County Fair parade at 6:30 p.m. Gates open for the fair on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Presale rates for carnival tickets will be available until Aug. 5.
