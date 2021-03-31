HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston Parks and Recreation and Hermiston Rotary Club are teaming up to donate 1,500 trees to the community for the the 35th annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway.
Trees will be available at a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, April 3, in the Smitty’s Ace Hardware parking lot, 1845 N. First St.
The event starts at 9 a.m., and will last until all 1,500 trees are gone.
There is no limit on the number of free trees per household, but the news release states that participants are asked to “only take as many as they can comfortably plant.” People are also asked to have their order ready when they arrive. An attendant will take their order, and then have someone bring the trees to their vehicle.
Available tree species are red maple, river birch, red osier dogwood, Washington hawthorn, Callery pear, little leaf linden, Japanese Zelkova and giant sequoia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.